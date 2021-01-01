Cetaphil Skin Cleanser Unscented - 16oz

CETAPHIL Gentle Skin Cleanser is a creamy, non-foaming daily cleanser for all skin types, ideal for dry, sensitive skin. This gentle yet effective face wash cleans deep to remove dirt, makeup and impurities without over-drying or stripping the skin, helping to maintain the skin's natural pH balance. It hydrates and soothes as it cleans to replenish the skin's natural moisture barrier without leaving a residue that can clog pores. Hypoallergenic, soap-free and fragrance-free to clean without irritation, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy. Rmended by dermatologists and clinically tested for even the most sensitive skin.