Skin for Apple Airpods Case by Shockproof and Drop Proof Protective Cover Soft Skin Carabiner Silicone Compatible Wireless Charging Apple.

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY: Protect your AirPods from the elements, be it rain, snow or dust. The AirPods case is waterproof 3.3ft and will protect your investment against accidental drops up to 4ft. PEACE OF MIND & ULTRA SHOCK RESISTANCE - Apple Airpods case exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standard for impact & drops from up to 4ft (1 meter). A light silicone case made of heavy duty, resistant, scratch proof, rugged polycarbonate. FULL PROTECTION SO YOU CAN ENJOY OUTDOORS Dont let rain, water, snow, smudge, seawater, dust or sand hold you back! Adventure all the way! The Case will keep your $200 Apple Air Pods safe. No damages or scratches to your case! Go wild! FUN, PORTABLE & PRACTICAL A perfect balance of impact protection and slim fit, the case for apple earbuds has a detachable carabiner for easy access and extra security against loss or theft. Simply the best durable & compact carrying case. Not compatible with AirPods Pro.