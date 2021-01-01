Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Chestnut (W-108) 0.31 oz/ 9 g

A foundation formulated with a unique transparent base and that's expertly calibrated to your undertone to even out and correct the complexion. Coverage: Full Finish: Natural Formulation: Stick Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. This product is also gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Featuring a blend of emollients like olive extract and shea butter, the formula moisturizes wherever skin is dry. It delivers medium to full coverage and is water, sweat, and humidity-resistant.