Yensa Skin On Skin BC Foundation SPF 40

Yensa's Skin On Skin BC Foundation is a BB, CC, and full-coverage foundation all-in-one. Much like the person who wears this foundation, it is a multitasker. This foundation blends into skin seamlessly to provide a lightweight, full coverage that will never get cakey. It helps to protect your skin from the sun's rays with anti-aging beauty ingredients, and provides a brighter and more even skin tone while helping to minimize the appearance of pores. How do I use it: Prime skin with Yensa Tone Up Primer (not included) for a flawless base. Apply a smooth, even layer of BC Foundation all over skin. From Yensa Beauty. Includes: