Almay Skin Perfecting Healthy Biome Foundation Makeup with Prebiotic Complex SPF 25, Hypoallergenic, Fragrance Free - 150 Tan

Discover Almay’s Skin Perfecting line with Almay Skin Perfecting Healthy Biome Makeup™. It has the lightweight feel and hydration of a tinted moisturizer, protective SPF 25 and antioxidant vitamin E skincare ingredients of a BB cream, and medium, buildable coverage of a foundation. With just one application of this multitasking makeup, skin is layered in moisture for an even, naturally dewy finish that lasts all day. What’s more, in addition to flawless coverage, the Prebiotic Complex-enriched formula pays attention to your skin microbiome. And because we love the environment as much as we love your skin, we chose sustainable packaging. The tube is made of 27% post-consumer resin materials, and the cap, 43%. Formulated without added parabens, phthalates, SLS, mineral oil, DMDM Hydantoin, formaldehydes, and Triclosan. Suitable for sensitive skin. As always, hypoallergenic. Clean. Cruelty free. Fragrance free.