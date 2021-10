What It Is: A gentle mineral-rich cleansing scrub that delicately exfoliates while removing impurities for skin that feels smooth and refined. What It Does: Skin-Refining Clay Scrub gently exfoliates skin with a combination of natural clay, minerals and soft granules that help to dissolve excess oil and other impurities. The exfoliating cleansing scrub buffs away excess dead skin cells with ultra-fine, naturally derived polishing beads. Cleanses without disrupting skin's natural hydration proper