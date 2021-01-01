Jergens Skin Smoothie Cucumber & Melon Scented Body Lotion, 10 fl oz

A refreshing drink for your skin! Treat yourself to delicious, all-day moisture. This Jergens Skin Smoothie lotion, which blends a refreshing fragrance of freshly-sliced Cucumber and juicy Melon, treats your skin and your senses. Infused with Cocoa & Shea Butters and a boost of Vitamin E, this formula leaves skin healthy-looking and smooth. Find your flavor and let your skin drink it in. Inspired by smoothies and fresh fruits, our Skin Smoothie fragrances will get you noticed for all the right reasons. The Skin Smoothie Scented Body Lotion provides 24-hour moisture that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world. Our Beauty Promise: Our Jergens Family believes in letting your beautiful shine. As we have learned from our mothers passed down from generation to generation, Beauty is so much more than skin deep. Whether you are looking to illuminate, hydrate, revitalize, nourish, restore or heal, every one of our products are thoughtfully designed to bring out your skin’s beauty in a way that reflects your true self. Because we know when the real you shines through, you make the world a more beautiful place… every single day. Satisfaction Guarantee. Limitations may apply.