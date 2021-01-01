Palmer's Skin Success Anti-Dark Spot Moisturizing Body Lotion, 8.5 Ounce

Moisturizing Lotion: This rich, moisturizing body lotion softens texture, balances tone and revitalizes rough, dry skin. Absorbs quickly for long-lasting protection without greasiness. Leaves a warm glowing radiance Natural Factors: Cocoa Butter is a rich moisturizer that hydrates and leaves skin soft and silky. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and imperfections. Soy improves the appearance of discoloration Finest Ingedients: We strive to use only the finest natural, raw ingredients to bring you soft, hydrated and beautiful hair and skin. We support sustainable production of Shea and Cocoa Butter and Coconut Oil worldwide Choose What's Real: Our beauty products and hair and skin treatments feature real high-quality, plant-based ingredients in formulas that really work to hydrate and soften, from lip balm to bar soap to body butter Palmer's Skin Care: Our Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Olive Oil, and Vitamin E product lines include creams, balms, lotions, oils and soaps for hand and body, face, lip, sun care, hair care and pregnancy and stretch mark care