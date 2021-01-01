Skin Tone Concealer - The KIKO Milano Skin Tone Concealer is a fluid smoothing concealer with a natural finish. Use every day for flawless makeup. The new fluid formula blends perfectly and camouflages imperfections and under-eye circles, offering medium coverage. Benefits The fluid formula blends perfectly and camouflages imperfections and under-eye circles, offering medium coverage Guarantees a no-makeup makeup look The product is easy to apply and blend thanks to the new rotating applicator: Apply the product with the tip and spread it with ease Suitable for all skin types and complexions Offers perfect coverage for imperfections and under-eye circles, camouflaging even the slightest wrinkle Skin appears flawless - Skin Tone Concealer