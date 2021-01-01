Beautycounter Skin Twin Creamy Concealer in Shade Tan 3: A rich liquid concealer that’s buildable, so it’s equally fantastic for breakouts and undereye circles. Infused with skin-care ingredients like fatty-acid-rich avocado oil, the formula does double duty, giving the most natural-looking coverage and reducing the appearance of fine lines. It’s something of a pocket miracle.6.5 ml / 0.22 fl oz Fair 1: very fair with neutral undertones Fair 2: fair with neutral undertones Light 1: light with neutral undertones Light 2: light with golden-yellow undertones Medium 1: medium with neutral or golden-yellow undertones Medium 2: medium with warm peachy undertones Tan 1: tan with golden-yellow undertones Tan 2: tan with golden undertones Tan 3: tan with warm peachy undertones Dark 1: dark with neutral undertones Dark 2: dark with golden undertones Deep 1: deep with neutral undertones Deep 2: deep with warm undertones Unsure of your shade? Wondering what the finish is like? Send a message over to beautyconcierge@goop. com.