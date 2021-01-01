Garnier SkinActive 24H Moisture Cream with Rose Water and Hyaluronic Acid, Face Moisturizer, For Normal to Dry Skin, 1.7 Fl Oz

Water Rose 24 hour cream with rose water and hyaluronic acid provides lasting water fresh hydration and a clean finish A lightweight moisturizer made with natural origin Rose water and Hyaluronic acid, a powerful hydrator The sheer water cream formula is instantly absorbed into skin replenishing moisture throughout the day while leaving no greasy residue behind Vegan formula, made without parabens, oils, dyes, and phthalates; Allergy tested and dermatologist tested for safety Commited to making Garnier a greener beauty brand: As a leading global beauty brand, we aspire to create a positive impact by paving the way towards more and more sustainable beauty that’s accessible to all of us. Additionally, all Garnier products, globally, are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Program.