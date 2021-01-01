Garnier SkinActive Gel Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, 1.7 oz.

Give your skin the expert care it deserves every day with this Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Moisturizer. This product is specially formulated with an easy-to-apply gel-cream texture that gives your face an instant burst of long-lasting hydration. Designed to be super water-light, this gel face moisturizer floods the skin with intense and weightless moisturization, effectively plumping out dry lines. It's non-greasy and contains super antioxidant ingredients such as vitamin C, goji berry, vitamin E and pomegranate. These work together to help strengthen the moisture barrier and stop the cycle of dry skin. With the Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant super moisturizer, you instantly see and feel the difference of having hydration skin with a youthful look day after day. It's recommended for all types skin, especially dry ones. This tub contains 1.7 oz of face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid.