Lift away signs of aging and start seeing visible results quickly! A multi-tasking anti-aging eye cream with Pro-Retinol (a form of Vitamin A), Caffeine and Rice Peptides deeply hydrates and brightens the eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improves skin elasticity. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin. For best results, pair this eye treatment with Garnier SkinActive's Ultra Lift range of day moisturizers, night creams and serums.