What it is: A silicone-free pore treatment that delivers a filtered appearance, tackles existing pores and helps prevent new blackheads from forming. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This pore-perfecting treatment is formulated with farnesol, adipic acid and agarikon mushroom that help dissolve waxy buildup within pore walls and flush away impurities, too. The brand's Alpha Beta complex supports natural cell turnover and helps reduce