What it is: An FDA-cleared, LED red-light and blue-light device that helps smooth wrinkles and zap bacteria, in a limited-edition Pewter color. What it does: Inspired by Dr. Gross's professional in-office lasers, this medical-grade, hands-free mask harnesses a full spectrum of therapeutic red and blue light. The patented design includes a combination of 100 LEDs in red mode and 62 LEDs in blue mode working together to smooth wrinkles, firm skin,