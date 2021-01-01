REN Skincare Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser - 3.3 Oz

REN Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser is a non-abrasive, two phase cleanser. Fist it cleanses the skin with exfoliating beads. The wax will then melt to indicate the exfoliation is finished. The wax will firm the skin as it deeply hydrates. It will remove excess dead skin, leaving the skin feeling smooth and refreshed. Ren sticks by their 5 principles: Right attitude, right ingredients, right environmental impact, right product experience, and right science. They use only 100% mineral and plant derived actives and are free from synthetic ingredients. Zero of the products are tested on animals. REN uses the latest technology to restore and enhance your complexions natural radiance.