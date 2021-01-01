Makeup Revolution Skincare Make Up Removal Spray - 3.38 fl oz

At Makeup Revolution Skincare we believe that better skincare means better makeup, that’s why we’ve created a range of incredible makeup removers to take your look from glow up to goodnight. Makeup Removal Spray Getting unready has never been easier. This light and easy to use spray dissolves makeup with ease, simply spritz all over your face or onto a cotton pad and wipe away. Perfect for those evenings when you just want makeup gone in a flash. Formulated with Betaine and Glycerin to help keep the skin soft and moisturised. Follow up with one of our Makeup Revolution Skincare Cleansers for beyond clean skin. How to use Spray 20- 25cm from face, use a cotton wool pad to wipe off make up residue. For best results spray on to cotton wool and wipe away makeup. Caution Discontinue use if redness or irritation occurs. Keep out of eyes. For external use only. Cruelty Free