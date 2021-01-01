L'Oreal Paris Skincare RevitaliftTriple Power Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, Face Moisturizer with Pro-Retinol, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid to Reduce Wrinkles, Firm and Brighten Skin, 1.7 Oz.

Revitalift Triple Power Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen is a daily face moisturizer to visibly reduce wrinkles, firm and brighten skin in 1 week Formulated with 3 of the top derm-recommended ingredients - Pro-Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C After use, skin feels softer, smoother and plumped with hydration - in 1 week, wrinkles are visibly reduced, firmness is improved and skin tone is brighter Dermatology tested for safety, absorbs quickly, non-greasy, does not clog pores and suitable for sensitive skin - paraben free, mineral oil free, dye free, allergy tested How to use - apply to face and neck in the morning after cleansing and applying a serum, layers well under makeup