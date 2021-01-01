Pai Skincare Virtuous Circle Kukui and Jojoba Bead Eco-Bead Exfoliator 75ml

The Pai Skincare Virtuous Circle Eco-Bead Exfoliator is designed to gently exfoliate sensitive skin. Packed with spherical Jojoba Beads, the gel formula buffs away dead skin cells with a non-abrasive approach. It helps to lift impurities and soften uneven texture, without causing damage to skin (or oceans). Topped with Kukui Oil to resist moisture loss, the exfoliator helps reinforce the natural skin barrier, supporting soft and conditioned results. This gentle exfoliator works to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion.