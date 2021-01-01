The BrowGal Skinny Eyebrow Pencil, Black 0.04 oz

Carefully formulated, designed and tested by celebrity brow artist and founder Tonya Crooks over the past 13 years, The BrowGal Skinny Eyebrow Pencils are comprised of six unique custom-blended shades to perfectly match a wide variety of hair colors and emulate the look of real hair. In fact, these versatile tones easily allow anyone to find the perfect match for their hair color. No more creamy product that goes on to thick and unnaturally, but instead blendable pencils to easily define and shape the brow. Built to last, the innovative pencils are early call-time, rock tour and movie set tested and are sweat and water resistant. This is the must have tool Tonya uses on all her celebrities. Those kickass brows ainÃ¢ÂÂt goinÃ¢ÂÂ anywhere! Perfect eyebrow shade matching Harder lead emulates the look of real hair Sweat and water resistant formula All in one brow tool with spoolie brush and one-turn sharpener cap made in Germany Start with a pencil to learn to draw your perfect shape before you paint it Made of cedar wood for the highest quality lead Tested on set and on tour with the biggest celebrities and makeup artists