From the earth conscious collection. These skinny jeans feature slight distressing and a classic zip fly with button closure. Belt loops Zip fly, button closure Five-pocket style 93% cotton/6% elastomultiester/1% elastane Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 34" Inseam, about 9.75" Leg opening, about 13". Contemporary & Denim - Contemp Denim And Bottom > Joe's Jeans > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Joe's Jeans. Color: Lake. Size: 40.