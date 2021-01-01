Cinq a Sept Skinny Kelly Leather Pants in Black. - size 00 (also in 0, 2, 6, 8) Cinq a Sept Skinny Kelly Leather Pants in Black. - size 00 (also in 0, 2, 6, 8) 100% nappa leather. Made in Turkey. Professional leather clean only. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Side slant pockets. Side cargo pockets. Elastic hem. 17 at the knee narrows to 6 at the leg opening. CINR-WP31. ZP463B4412Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.