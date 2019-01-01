BCBGMAXAZRIA Skinny Pant in Black. - size M (also in L, S) BCBGMAXAZRIA Skinny Pant in Black. - size M (also in L, S) 60% polyurethane 40% poly. Made in China. Wipe clean. Zip fly with snap button closure. 4-pocket styling. Soft faux leather fabric. 16 at the knee narrows to 14 at the leg opening. BCB-WP65. 2UX5B34. Founded in 1989, BCBGMAXAZRIA is the vision of one man: founder, designer, chairman and CEO Max Azria. Named for the French phrase bon chic, bon genre, a Parisian slang meaning good style, good attitude, the brand embodies a true combination of European sophistication and American spirit. The collection is a resulting line of directional, sophisticated designs in the most luxurious fabrics. Celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rachel Bilson and Eva Mendes amongst many others, are huge fans of the brand.