Crafted perfectly for you this Madewell Skinny Perfect Leather Belt provides you with an all day fit and style! Buckle closure. Spot clean only. Constructed of 100% cow leather. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1 in First Hole Length: 41 in Last Hole Length: 35 in Weight: 3 oz Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.