Helmut Lang Skinny Polo Tee in Black. - size XS (also in L) Helmut Lang Skinny Polo Tee in Black. - size XS (also in L) 100% cotton. Front embroidered logo. Lettuce trim edges. Ribbed fabric. Made in Portugal. HLNR-WS4. K04DW502. Helmut Lang is best known for his minimalist and simple approach to fashion design. In 1979, The Austrian-born designer launched his eponymous fashion line in Vienna. In 1980, he moved headquarters to New York and began selling garments in upscale department stores and signature Helmut Lang stores throughout the world. Although Helmut Lang is no longer a designer with the company, the label still produces looks with the signature minimalist style.