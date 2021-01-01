Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life: A Cookbook Gina Homolka Author

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • Save time, money, and calories with #1 New York Times bestselling author Gina Homolka's simple, smart solutions for healthy freezer meals, ready-to-serve dishes, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches, ingenious planned-overs, and more.NAMED ONE OF THE BEST COOKBOOKS OF THE YEAR BY BON APPÉTITWhether you’re looking to lose weight or just eat a little healthier, meal prepping and cooking in advance helps you stay on track with your diet, saves time on busy weeknights, and is great for your budget. Skinnytaste Meal Prep delivers more than 120 healthy, diverse recipes that turn simple, easy-to-find ingredients into flavor-packed meals and snacks you'll have ready at your fingertips for the week ahead and beyond. Gina utilizes a number of brilliant time-saving strategies, including recipes to prep ahead so they can go straight from the freezer (your kitchen’s secret weapon!) to the Instant Pot®, slow cooker, or oven to finish cooking, along with dishes that are completely made ahead and easily reheated. With these flexible techniques, you'll have meals on-hand months in advance, ready whenever the need arises, with no further shopping or cooking required. Imagine stress-free mornings when you can enjoy Lemon Blueberry Sheet Pan Pancakes for breakfast and just grab a DIY Chicken Taco Kit for lunch on your way out the door—no more unhealthful drive-thru breakfast sandwiches or expensive takeout. Healthy bites like Pumpkin Hummus and “Everything” Nuts will fuel you through the afternoon. For no-prep, effortless dinners, Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Moussaka Makeover, and Greek Chicken Pilaf Bowls will make the entire family happy and satisfied. With Skinnytaste Meal Prep, cooking smarter and eating healthier just got a whole lot simpler.