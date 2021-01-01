bareMinerals Skinsorials Pure Plush Cleanser

Enliven skin with a burst of plush, cushiony lather from this gentle, creamy facial cleanser. Infused with elder flower and rosemary extracts, as well as sea salts, this daily cleanser refreshes your skin while lifting away makeup and impurities. Skin is left feeling soft, revitalized, and comfortably smooth, while grapefruit fragrance invigorates the senses. The non-comedogenic formula is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and formulated for all skin types.



How do I use it: Apply a pea-size amount on damp skin and gently massage face, working into a rich, cushiony lather. Rinse well with splashes of warm water or a damp washcloth. Use morning and evening.



From bareMinerals®.



Includes: