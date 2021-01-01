The classic Southern Tide Skipjack American Patch T-Shirt features a stars and stripes skipjack design with extra stretch for maximum comfort. Classic-fit shirt tapers throughout the body and hem for an effortlessly refine look. Crewneck. Short sleeves. Front chest pocket. Graphic print on chest pocket and back. Straight hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in Peru. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.