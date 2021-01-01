Skol Nordic Scandinavian Warrior Viking Helmet Valhalla Premium T-Shirt

Present for anyone with Viking roots and who love the Scandinavian culture. It features an awesome Viking warrior and it says Skol, which means cheers or good health when you drink from Viking drinking horn. Wear it proudly to big family dinners or holiday parties. Great gift for friends and family members from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland or any Scandinavian American. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.