Renfrew Skulls Hockey Tape

Keep your hockey stick in top condition this season with Renfrew™ Hockey Blade Tape. Optimal for use on one-piece composite hockey sticks, this polyester/cotton blended cloth sports with a natural rubber adhesive improves the stick blade’s durability and protects it from abrasion caused during play. Designed with an aggressive skulls pattern, with the Renfrew™ Hockey Tape you’ll protect your stick blade while intimidating the offense. FEATURES: Cloth hockey tape Designed for use on hockey stick blade for protection from abrasion Polyester/cotton blended cloth with a natural rubber adhesive Increases durability on one-piece composite hockey sticks Does not leave residue upon removal Skulls pattern frightening your opponents Dimensions: 24 mm (W) x 18 m (L) Renfrew