Sky Above Earth Below Peace Within Mantra Lotus Shirt T-Shirt

Get this mantra inspired shirt "sky above, earth below, peace within" to help you stand your ground. Lotus flower symbolizes divine beauty and purity. Every day we face a lot of struggles in our daily lives so it is good to have something to believe in. Perfect as a gift to help someone focus on what is important. A reminder that we are the center of our universe. The sky above is within our grasp just look up, the earth is below us within our reach, and the peace we long for is within ourselves. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem