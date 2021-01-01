18kt yellow gold case with a 18kt yellow gold rolex oyster bracelet. Fluted ring command 18kt yellow gold bezel. White dial with yellow gold hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 9001 automatic movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: annual calendar, month, date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Sky-Dweller White Dial Automatic Mens 18kt Yellow Gold Oyster Watch 326938WSO.