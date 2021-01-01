ASICS Sky Elite FF MT

Set up your next serve with ASICS and the Sky Elite FF MT volleyball shoes. Designed for indoor courts. Mid-top silhouette provides additional support around the ankle. Breathable mesh upper with synthetic reinforcement for durability for athletic movements. Lace-up closure provides a custom, locked-down fit. Breathable mesh lining and footbed. ORTHOLITE sockliner provides additional cushioning while wicking away moisture. TRUSSTIC SYSTEM technology in the midfoot helps to control twisting. GEL technology at the heel provides additional shock absorption. N.C. RUBBER outsole material sports high abrasion resistance and grip. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.