Sky-Blue Kitten-Heeled Mules

Welcome back SORINA! A last summer total sell out style and with good reason! Eye catching two tone colour way, a kitten heel and an elegant but practical cut, the Sorina is a perfect example of a 'day-to-night' shoe. Easily worn at the office and straight out to dinner. Just be prepared for all of the compliments! Available in stunning sky blue and lemon or glorious navy and cacao. Kid leather upper Kid leather Lined Man-made sole 4cm heel height Kitten heelHand Made in Tuscany, Italy