Please Note: Shoes may not ship in orginal box A modern take on the Sky LX that realeased in 1985, the PUMA® Sky Modern Basketball shoes are designed with premium materials for a comfortable fit and feel . DESIGN: Leather, with breathable mesh and sued overlays on the upper Ankle strap support for a secure fit Mid cut design IN-SHOE COMFORT: Cushioned insole for added comfort DURABILITY & TRACTION: Rubber outsole offers grip on the court