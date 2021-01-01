Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with an inlaid black ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Index markers at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Ronda caliber EDOX 102/ 5030 D quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Skydiver Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox SkyDiver Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 10238 3NCA NI.