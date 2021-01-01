Coleman 6-Person Skydome Camping Tent, Evergreen

With a quick setup under 5 minutes, the Coleman® Skydome™ Camping Tent lets you enjoy more time with friends and family on your next camping trip. There is plenty of room to stretch inside the spacious interior thanks to the nearly vertical walls that offer 20% more headroom than a traditional Coleman dome tent. Plus, a wide door design means you can move air beds, sleeping bags, and other gear in and out with ease. Downpour in the forecast. Not to worry, the WeatherTec™ system's welded corners and inverted seams help keep you and your gear dry. Skydome tents are available in a range of sizes (2-person, 4-person, 6-person, or 8-person), with or without Dark Room™ technology.