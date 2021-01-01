retrofete Skylar Jumpsuit in White. - size M (also in S) retrofete Skylar Jumpsuit in White. - size M (also in S) Self: 100% viscoseLining: 95% viscose 5% lycra. Dry clean only. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable halterneck tie closure. Cowl neck. Allover sequin embellishments. Imported. ROFR-WC17. SS21-3119. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.