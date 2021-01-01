Skyler Cropped Jumpsuit In Casanova Cherry (Curve) - 1X - Also in: 3X

The Skyler Cropped Jumpsuit is a gorgeous statement piece. The high neckline and pop-over is a striking combination. The jumpsuit is one piece, but the popover top gives it a two-piece feel. The Skyler is a total fashion no-brainer. Leota\'s Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort, and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle-free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings.