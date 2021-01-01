Janessa Leone Skyler Hat in Brown. - size M (also in S) Janessa Leone Skyler Hat in Brown. - size M (also in S) 100% wool. Made in USA. Do not wash. Leather band with silver-tone bolt accent. Brim measures approx 3.5 in length. JNES-WA75. JLAW2103. Janessa Leones Los Angeles brand is so dear to her that it bears her namesake. The line grew out of her appreciation for fashions of the past sharp menswear, bespoke accents, exquisite tailoring and over-the-top femininity. Janessas hat line, like the days of yesteryear, is designed to ripen with its owner and mind and crafted to ripen with every wear. Each hat shows fine craftsmanship and high fashion things no stylish woman can go without.