Gently whiskered and weathered jeans are designed to skim the ankle and keep you comfortable thanks to premium denim made with a just-right stretch. 29 1/2" inseam, 11" leg opening; 9" front rise; 13 3/4" back rise (size 29) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 92% cotton, 6% polyester, 2% spandex Machine wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing