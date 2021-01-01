Paige Skyline Skinny in Mona

Find the perfect fit in these PAIGEjeans. The Skyline Skinny has a comfortable mid rise that features a slim leg from the knee to the ankle. Mona is a dark wash with slight fading. Transcend is a luxuriously soft 9 oz stretch denim that won't stretch out. Five-pocket design. Strategically placed back pockets lift the rear. Tonal topstitching. Signature whipstitch accents on the left back pocket. Solid cotton lining on the inside waistband and front pockets. A small hidden pocket of the same material is tucked in the back pocket for a credit card or key. Leather brand tab at the back waist. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and double-button closure. 54% rayon, 23% cotton, 22% polyester, 1% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in the USA and imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 31 in Front Rise: 8 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 31. Please note that measurements may vary by size.