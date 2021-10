Get a good view of the slopes in these antifog, distortion-free goggles designed to let you see the full horizon. The spherical Carbonic-X lens with TLT Optics allows for a clear view while adjustable straps and three-layer DriWix Face Foam allow for a comfortable and ventilating yet seam-sealed fit. 230mm lens width 100% UV protection QuickFit strap adjustment system with clip buckle Ultra-wide, silicone-backed strap ChromaPop, spherical