Nike Skylon Ace Polarized Sunglasses, Black

Always put your best game face forward when you wear the Nike® Skylon Ace Polarized Sunglasses. These lightweight sport shades feature Nike® Max Lens technology that offers protection, precise vision and comfort each way you turn. Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle, they feature secure-wrap temple arms with rubber grip zones, making them secure to your face as you can take on the day. FEATURES: Polycarbonate polarized sunglasses Ideal for any sport or training session Shatter-resistant polarized polycarbonate lenses MAX Optics provide precise clarity from all angles Deeper lens cut for more coverage Ventilated rubber nose bridge reduces fogging Durable, high tension hinges Frame accommodates interchange lenses for any light condition Ergonomic wrap-around temple arms help stabilize frame One year limited warranty Size: Medium