You will have the comfort of a summer sandal without all the bulk with the Kamik Skyros. Adjustable hook-and-loop strap. Open toe. ATHENS non-marking synthetic rubber outsole. Odor eliminating, natural and non-toxic Cleansport NXT treatment. Molded EVA footbed. Quick drying moisture wicking lining. Waterproof synthetic leather and quick drying webbing upper. Branding on strap. Textile upper, lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.