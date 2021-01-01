SKYWING Soundace S8 5W Shower Speaker Waterproof IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker with Suction Cup & Hook, 12H Playtime, Premium Portable Wireless Speaker.

IPX7 100% Waterproof: This shower speaker could be fully immersed up to 1 meter for about 30 minutes underwater. The water vapor in bathroom will never interfere with the sound quality, feel free to make you a shower rock star. Note: Please Close the rubber plug at the charging interface when using. Excellent Sound & Powerful Battery:5W powerful driver delivers clear and loud music with rich bass, The outstanding sound quality ensures it is an enjoyment when you use it in your shower time or party time. Built-in li-ion big rechargeable battery guarantees up to 12 hours playtime in 70% volume, which can totally free your worry about out of power when travel. Stable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity: Equipped with the advanced technology, compatible with all Bluetooth devices. And the phone can display the remaining power of the speaker. Speaker automatically reconnects to the last device used, Connect your devices in just 5 seconds. The shower speaker will shut down when Bluetooth is disco