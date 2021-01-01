Voice Caddie SL2 Active Hybrid GPS/Laser Rangefinder with Green Undulation, White

SPECS: Range: 5-1,000 yards Accuracy: +/- 1 yard Magnification: 6x Battery Life: 20 hours (GPS Pin Assist Mode), 45 hours (Laser Mode) Dimensions: 1.7” x 3.05” x 4.28” Weight: 7.8 oz. TECHNOLOGY: Smart Course View™ Course Preview displays driver landing area, distance to traps and hazards and distance to user selected Pin Active Green View™ Green rotates to user’s location Green Undulation for a more realistic look at the green and easier-to-see breaks Green Zoom lets you move the pin and navigate the green while zoomed Green Attack Info lets you study the green, identify the size and recognize risky areas Pin Reload allows pin setting to be customized and reset, displaying distances to current position Bright 2-color OLED for low light play GPS Pin Assist utilizes GPS data to filter background and hone in on the pin Slope Integration with Tournament Mode Continuous Scan Mode (Normal Mode) Vibration on Target Capture (Pin Mode) Optical angle/high clarity lens High-resolution color LCD touchscreen