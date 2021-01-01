Slabada Knitwear - PANTS M/L - Also in: SWEATER M/L, SWEATER S/M, PANTS S/M

Designed by Giedre Dukauskaite & Vaida Stankute. Since debuting at New York Fashion week in 2006, Lithuanian model Giedre Dukauskaite has become the industry's darling appearing on the covers of magazines including Vogue, ELLE, Harpers Bazaar and Glamour. She quickly became the icon of off-runway style. For this collaboration Giedre teamed up with her best friend Vaida Stankute, a fellow-model-turned-clinical-psychologist, to design their perfect off-runway knit set that empowered other women. With every purchase of Slabada knit, your orders will fund either an hour-long psychologist consultation for a woman looking to leave an abusive relationship or a domestic violence survivor\'s stay at a safehouse. All donations will be made to Vilnius Women\'s House Crisis Center, a non-profit providing specialized complex help for women experiencing violence in Lithuania. Named Slabada after Giedre's hometown in rural Lithuania, the knit set was inspired by Lithuania's nature and landscape. Each item is knitted by hand by our kick-ass knitters in Lithuania. This means that every item you purchase is one-of-a-kind and slight variations are inherent. This sweater alone can take anywhere between 6 to 8 full working days for a knitter to craft.