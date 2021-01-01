Slalom High Rise Shorts - Reptile

Rev up your yoga workouts with the athletic and sleek KORAL Reptile Slalom High Rise Short. Crafted from our Signature Limitless fabric, the Slalom High Rise Short offers lightweight and flattering muscle support without sacrificing comfort. Fit: High-Rise Figure forming 6" Inseam Lightweight Model wearing size S Model Measurements: Height 5' 9", Waist 24", Bust 32", Hips 34" FABRIC & CARE Limitless Plus fabric: Lightweight non-see-through knit construction with Xtra Life™ LYCRA® for an ultra soft and smooth fit. Four-way stretch allows a wide range of motion and accelerated dry time. Quick-dry design rapidly absorbs and releases moisture for accelerated dry time and balanced body temperature. Chlorine and salt resistance with excellent shape recovery promotes long-lasting wear. Antibacterial application repels odor and inhibits bacterial growth for prolonged freshness. High-rise elastic waistband shapes, supports, and smooths the mid-section. Logo detail at center back. Main: 85% polyamide, 15% Xtra Life™ Lycra®; Secondary: 72% nylon, 28% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in the USA MADE IN USA