Yes4All Slam Balls (Orange) 40lbs for Strength and Crossfit Workout – Slam Medicine Ball

Designed outer shell for better grip: have a tight and easy grip with Yes4All slam ball. Grooved and textured PVC shell offers non-slip grips during intense workout, enabling effective exercises and Crossfit workouts even with sweaty handsSand that keeps the ball in place: sand-filled exercise ball is designed to be less bouncy and is not likely to roll away once it touches the ground. Then, picking it up and keeping it balanced while slamming also add extra challenges to your musclesAbility to absorb great impacts: durable slam ball with PVC shell and sand filled inside can withstand extreme energy from slamming activities. Let’s focus on your training and no more worrying about it breaking or being deformedOrange shows your vigor: Our newest slam medicine ball is now up for grabs with the modern color of Orange that looks even cooler. Anyone from teens to adults can find this newcomer attractive and it will make an elegant addition to their home gymAvailable in a wide range of weight: choose the most suitable ones with our collection of slam balls that are available from 10 – 40lbs. Have the right one that keeps you practicing everyday for better body and better health